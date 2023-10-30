Fact! Massachusetts Is The Smartest State In The Country!

Once again, high fives all around, residents of Massachusetts! WalletHub has rolled out the red carpet for the Commonwealth because the results from one of their latest studies rank Massachusetts right on top!

This time around, the WalletHub crew took a look at how individual states in the U.S. fare in terms of education or lack thereof. And guess what, smartypants? Massachusetts ranks #1 as the Most Educated State in the country. Sweet!

To come up with their findings, the WalletHub team of experts looked at several key metrics(as they always do!) such as the percentage of diploma and/or degree holders in each state, the quality of schools and universities, achievement gaps between genders and races, etc.

Massachusetts performed well in several of the indicators, ranking #1 in four of them: Average University Quality, Percentage of Bachelor Degree Holders, Percentage of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders, and Gender Gap in Educational Attainment. That was enough to put Massachusetts #1 overall.

So, according to WalletHub's study, here are the top 10 for 2023's Most Educated States in America:

Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut Vermont Colorado New Jersey Virginia New Hampshire Minnesota Utah

You'll notice that New England was well-represented in the top 10 with four states. And Maine and Rhode Island did pretty well landing in the top 20(Rhode Island at #12, Maine at #18).

Just because you've read this far and you really wanted to know, here are the top 5 for 2023's Least Educated States in America:

West Virginia Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas Alabama

Nice job, WalletHub! Thanks for some Massachusetts L-O-V-E! Do yourself a favor when you have a free moment and take a look at the study on WalletHub's website here. You won't regret it.

