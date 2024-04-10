Here’s What a Blue Envelope Means to Massachusetts Drivers & Police

A new initiative from the Massachusetts Governor's office was unveiled today. The Blue Envelope Program is an initiative to foster a safer and more understanding environment during traffic stops for drivers with autism, according to a social media post from the Massachusetts State Police. The program is a collaboration between the State Police, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, Advocates for Autism of Massachusetts, The Arc of Massachusetts, and individuals with autism and their families.

What is the Blue Envelope Program in Massachusetts?

The voluntary program provides individuals on the autism spectrum with specially designed blue envelopes to carry their driver’s licenses, which informs police officers about their diagnosis and other essential communication guidelines to ensure more effective and sensitive communication during the interaction.

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, the Blue Envelope Program reflects our deep commitment to supporting programs that strengthen inclusivity and support law enforcement’s ability to more effectively meet the needs of every community member. We’re grateful for the collaboration of our partners who brought this important public safety program to fruition. Gov. Maura Healey

The program will provide autistic drivers with a state-issued blue envelope that holds their essential documents, like license, registration, and contact card. In addition, information printed on the envelope’s exterior identifies the operator as a person with autism spectrum disorder, provides instructions for a police officer on how to enhance communication with the driver, and how to reduce anxiety and stress the driver may be experiencing as a result of being stopped or involved in an incident. The Blue Envelope is a game changer for our family. My 25-year-old son, Sam, has autism and is a very safe driver. However, like most people with autism, Sam doesn’t have any physical characteristics that would alert a Trooper that he has autism in case of a traffic stop or accident. The Blue Envelope would alert law enforcement of Sam’s autism diagnosis, thereby decreasing the chances of any tragic misunderstanding. Ilyse Levine-Kanji, an AFAM Executive Committee member

The envelope also lists guidelines for the driver, including what to expect during a traffic stop and how to present the Blue Envelope to the officer.

The Blue Envelope Program addresses several key objectives:

• Providing officers with immediate, accessible information about autism promotes empathy and patience, leading to more positive interactions; • The envelopes serve as a visual cue that helps officers adjust their communication style, thus reducing anxiety for the driver; • The printed guidelines make it easier for officers to communicate effectively with individuals with autism, even in high-stress situations like traffic stops; and • For persons with autism and their families, it encourages preparedness—by keeping their important documents in the envelope and understanding how to present them during a stop, drivers can feel more confident and secure.

More information about the Blue Envelope Program, including how to request an envelope online and how to prepare, carry, and display them, is available here.

Blue envelopes are available at all Massachusetts State Police Barracks. Blue envelopes will soon be available at local police departments (please call your local police department to check availability beforehand).