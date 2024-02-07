Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Jude & Alfalfa

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

Who could resist the faces of these handsome 5-month-old siblings?!

This week's Pets of the Week are Jude and Alfalfa, a dynamic duo who arrived at Berkshire Humane Society along with their siblings who have since been adopted. These two have been patiently waiting for their new forever home.

Jude and Alfalfa are incredibly bonded and are often found cuddling and playing together. They are both sweet, playful, loving, and overall wonderful cats, who shelter staff describe as “adorable to watch playing together”. Because they are so bonded, it will be required they be adopted together through the shelter’s “Buddy Program”.

They are also a bit of a special needs case, as they have a bit of a chronic kitty cold. This just means they will need to be the only cats in the home and may require a bit more TLC throughout their lives.

Potential adopters should feel free to reach out to the feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124 regarding this. Please don’t let a little cold deter you from adopting a phenomenal pair of youngsters!