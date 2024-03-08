Massachusetts Charter High School Named Best in State for 2024

Massachusetts is known for its high-quality colleges particularly in and near Boston. When going on to higher education you'll find some of the best universities in Cambridge like Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute for Technology.

Maybe you're not ready for college at this point but are about ready to start high school you may want to consider going to a charter school. Charter schools are public, they're known to have small classrooms, ample funding, and alternative teaching approaches to traditional learning.

The Top Three Charter High Schools in Massachusetts

If you are in considering a charter school for your high school education, Niche has released a list of the Best Charter High Schools in Massachusetts for 2024. Let's take a look at the top three.

Pioneer Charter School of Science II (Pcss-II) in Saugus ranks at #3 on Niche's list of best charter high schools in Massachusetts for 2024. The school received an overall Niche grade of A. The website stated the following:

The school has 376 students in grades 7-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. According to state test scores, 62% of students are at least proficient in math and 67% in reading.

Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough ranks at #2 on Niche's list of best charter high schools in Massachusetts for 2024. The school is also the #1 in best charter schools in the Boston Area. The school received an overall Niche grade of A. Niche stated the following:

The school has 965 students in grades 6-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 60% of students are at least proficient in math and 70% in reading.

Here's the #1 Charter High School in Massachusetts for 2024

Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis ranks at #1 on Niche's list of best charter high schools in Massachusetts for 2024. The school received an overall grade of A+ from the website. Niche stated the following about the school.

The school has 846 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 9 to 1. According to state test scores, 81% of students are at least proficient in math and 91% in reading.

