Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Jet, Tina and Hank

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are an incredible trio of cat siblings, Jet, Tina, and Hank. The feline staff at Berkshire Humane Society describe them as absolutely perfect cats who are grateful for the companionship of people.

These fantastic felines thoroughly enjoy physical attention and will clamber all over you for snug sessions and cuddle time. Albeit on the quiet side, they would most likely do well in a home with young, respectful children as well as cat savvy dogs. They crave the love and attention of people and will gladly sit with you to soak up any attention they can receive.

Jet, Hank and Tina have lived indoors only and do have a “kitty cold” that will remain with them forever, so they should go to a home without other cats (other than each other). Tina also has a condition called luxating patella in both hind legs, so a bit of maintenance with joint supplements will be beneficial.

Having arrived back on August 26th, all of their other housemates have long since been adopted as they did not present with any illness. The staff would LOVE to see all three go home together as they are very attached to each other and deserve the best life possible.

If you can make this dream a reality, please reach out to Berkshire Humane's feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124 for more information and questions. Additionally, their adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor!