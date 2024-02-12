Massachusetts folks know what it's like to have a hectic lifestyle. Between work, kids, family, etc. our schedules can get filled to the limit before the day has even begun. Sometimes you just don't have time to make a home-cooked meal so in those cases opting for fast food might be a necessity. But what if you are a vegetarian? Where is the best place to go?

The Most Vegetarian-Friendly Fast Food Chain Has Over 70 Locations in Massachusetts?

Over the years as people's food requirements have changed, fast food chains have changed by offering some meat alternatives for folks who are on the go. However, some chains do a much better job than others by offering a wide variety of vegetarian options. According to Good Good Good, the #1 most vegetarian-friendly fast food chain is Taco Bell. Here's the site's review:

Taco Bell is the vegetarian holy grail of fast food restaurants. They proudly emphasize their veggie-centric options via their “Veggie Cravings” menu — and they continue to add new items to it at the same rate as their meat-based offerings. The chain is also amazing for vegetarians because you can essentially convert nearly any menu item by simply swapping meat for beans, potatoes, or veggies. (Plus, who doesn’t love a Baja Blast.)

Taco Bell has locations throughout Massachusetts (77 to be exact) including Springfield, Westfield, Marlborough, Natick, Allston, Ayer, Brookline, Pittsfield, Hadley, and Northampton just to name a few. You can use the website's locations menu tab to find a location near you.

Other Vegetarian-Friendly Fast Food Chains That Good Good Good Recommends Include the Following:

