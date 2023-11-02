Popular Gourmet Cookie Chain Finally Opens First Western Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Folks who live here, and those who come to visit, enjoy its vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. There really is something for everyone.

One thing Massachusetts isn't exactly famous for is its culinary scene, but believe us, it's thriving. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. In fact, many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of chain eateries that Massachusetts doesn't have, however, one popular dessert brand is about to open its first location in western Massachusetts.

Crumbl Cookies to Open First Western Massachusetts Location

Over the past decade or so, the explosion of gourmet cookie brands has exploded. From city storefronts to online orders, the gourmet cookie became has become big business.

Brands like Milk Bar, Levine Cookies, and Insomnia Cookies have taken the market by storm, but the most popular and highest-rated cookie brand according to many publications is Crumbl.

Crumbl Cookies recently announced their first western Massachusetts location is opening on Friday, November 10. The eaterie will be located at 935 Riverdale Road in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Prior to its West Springfield opening, Crumble had locations in Methuen, Hanover, Boston, Millbury, Woburn, Saugus, Foxboro, Plymouth, Waltham, and Dedham.