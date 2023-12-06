Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Laney

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Laney, a sweet 3-year-old spayed female, American pit bull/hound mix. According to the folks at Berkshire Humane, this dog is a real love. She has a great time in the office with shelter staff and will make someone a great companion!

Laney is a lovable girl who enjoys meeting new people, going for walks, and singing like a hound dog! She’s a moderate-energy type of girl who will require a hike now and then, but once her energy levels are met, she’s content to snuggle up on the couch with you.

Laney does not prefer the companionship of other female dogs or rambunctious male dogs, but could potentially live with a calm, mellow male dog as well as dog-savvy cats. Laney is completely house-trained and could live with respectful children aged 10 years and older.

Laney is an incredibly nice girl who has been patiently waiting since September 23rd for her forever family, and a donor has graciously sponsored $50 off her adoption fee.

If you think Laney would be the perfect match for your household, please contact the kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information.