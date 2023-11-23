These Are The 10 Dumbest Cities In Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for many things such as Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country.

Massachusetts is not only home to some of the best colleges in the U.S. but also to some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well. It might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.

While we know there are plenty of smart cities in Massachusetts, RoadSnacks recently put together a list of the ten dumbest cities in the state. Hey, they said it, not us.

To reach their "results" RoadSnacks took a look at the cities in Massachusetts that have the highest rate of high school dropouts in comparison to the percentage of the population that is considered "highly educated". While saying the push to attend college can be "overblown" at times, the post also acknowledges the need for education and the importance of completing high school.

It's also worth noting that for this ranking the site only looked at cities with populations greater than 13,000 which left 39 cities in Massachusetts to rank.

10 Dumbest Cities in Massachusetts

10. Taunton - Population: 59,076 - Adult High School Dropout: 18.0% - Highly Educated: 22.0%

9. Gardner - Population: 21,183 - Adult High School Dropout: 12.0% - Highly Educated: 18.0%

8. Holyoke - Population: 38,480 - Adult High School Dropout: 21.0% - Highly Educated: 22.0%

7. Brockton - Population: 104,216, Adult High School Dropout: 19.0%, Highly Educated: 20.0%

6. Springfield - Population: 155,770 - Adult High School Dropout: 20.0% - Highly Educated: 20.0%

5. Lynn - Population: 100,233 - Adult High School Dropout: 23.0% - Highly Educated: 21.0%

4. New Bedford - Population: 100,309 - Adult High School Dropout: 22.0% - Highly Educated: 18.0%

3. Chelsea - Population: 40,025 - Adult High School Dropout: 32.0% - Highly Educated: 21.0%

2. Fall River - Population: 93,339 - Adult High School Dropout: 24.0% - Highly Educated: 16.0%

1. Lawrence - Population: 87,798 - Adult High School Dropout: 31.0% - Highly Educated: 13.0%