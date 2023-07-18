Here’s A Tough One. What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Cookie?

Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.

No. I'm talking about constantly craving cookies! And we cookie junkies aren't particular, almost any cookie will do. Whether it's Peanut Butter Cookies:

Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies(different than peanut butter cookies but just as rewarding):

Sugar Cookies:

Pinwheel Cookies:

Or, yes, even Chocolate Chip(just a couple minutes out of the oven...):

We cookie cravers just can't get enough! Think you're a smart cookie? Try and guess Massachusetts' favorite cookie. Would it be one of the types I mentioned above? Or one of the hundreds of cookies I didn't yet mention?

Shane Co, the country's largest privately owned jeweler, is ranking the cookie craze of every state in the nation based on Google Trends search data over the past year. I won't tell you Massachusetts' favorite just yet(but here's a hint: It was not one that's already been mentioned).

First, let's look at the country's favorite cookies by region. In the Midwest:

Snowball Cookies are the most searched for. They are round, bite-sized butter cookies usually with chopped nuts and covered with powdered sugar so they look like...yep. Snowballs. And they are delicious. In the southern region of the country, the popular choice is another delicious choice:

Butter Pecan Cookies. The name says it all. Out in the western portion of the country, the top favorite is actually a three-way tie:

Macarons(not to be confused with macaroons, we'll get to that later) are meringue-based sandwich cookies. Did I mention delicious? Did I overuse the word delicious yet?

Mexican Wedding Cookies are quite similar to Snowball Cookies.

Snickerdoodle Cookies are like sugar cookies, but heavily(and heavenly) flavored with cinnamon--YUMMM! Now let's look at the most popular cookies for our region of the country, New England. And it's a two-way tie:

Biscotti is the cookie of choice for both Connecticut and Rhode Island. Biscotti are Italian almond biscuits that are twice-baked making them incredibly crunchy. Perfect for dipping in coffee.

Macaroons. Here we have Maine and Massachusetts' most popular cookie! Macaroons are drop cookies made with shredded coconut and sometimes ground almonds. They almost don't even look like traditional cookies, but nonetheless, they are Massachusetts' favorite.

Rounding out New England, the fave cookie in New Hampshire is the Snowball Cookie. And believe it or not, Vermont is the only state to feature Chocolate Chip Cookies as their favorite! That's just not right!

If you would like to see more info on the cookie rankings, please visit Shane Co's website here.

