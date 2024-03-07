Hidden Gem Named Best Farm to Table Restaurant in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great state to live in and to visit for a multitude of reasons. From the beautiful beaches of Cape Cod all the way to the majestic mountains of the Berkshires, the city skyline in Boston, and historical landmarks that helped form a nation, Massachusetts is a diverse and beautiful state.

Besides its stunning landscapes and scenery Massachusetts is also a culinary hot spot. While it might not be quite the mecca that LA and New York City are, some of the best restaurants in the world are located in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries, that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

Farm-to-table restaurants have seen a dramatic increase in popularity in the past two decades as Massachusetts residents, along with the rest of the county, have shifted their focus to consuming foods that are healthy and locally sourced. Just like freshly caught seafood, eating proteins, vegetables, and starches that were raised right down the road from the restaurant you're eating, is not only a sustainable way to eat, but it's downright delicious.

While Massachusetts has an abundance of farm-to-table eateries to choose from, a small, bumpy dirt road will lead you to the best in the state.

Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant in Massachusetts

Rye Tavern, located in Plymouth, Massachusetts has been named the best farm-to-table restaurant in the state. The eatery is housed in the historic Cornish Tavern, which is a building dating back to the 1700s.

Like many farm-to-table restaurants, Rye Tavern grows the majority of its produce on-site.

Other menu items are all sourced locally from area farms.