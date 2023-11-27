10 Massachusetts High Schools With the Highest Dropout Rates in the State

Massachusetts is famous for a lot of things and is certainly one of the more historic states in the nation.

When it comes to education, Massachusetts has a rich history. From the nation's first public schools to some of the most elite institutions of higher education, Massachusetts is home to some of the top prestigious educational elites in the world.

Massachusetts is also home to approximately 287,000 high school-age students, according to mass.gov. Those high students attend 641 high schools in Massachusetts, which are made up of 437 public schools and 204 private schools. Massachusetts ranks as the 17th state in terms of student enrollment and 18th in terms of total number of schools.

Of those high schools, many are regarded as some of the best in the country, but there are also some districts that struggle with different challenges, one of those being the high school dropout rate.

Ten High School Districts with the Highest Drop Out Rates in Massachusetts

According to the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, some school districts in the state struggle with dropouts more than others. Statistical rankings of the top ten schools with the highest dropout rates in the state can be seen below.

1. Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield

175 Students enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 64%

2. Phoenix Charter Academy

185 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 53.5%

3. Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Lawrence

138 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 41.3%

4. Boston Day and Evening Academy Charter

348 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 37.4%

5. Lowell Middlesex Academy Charter

74 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 21.6%

6. TEC Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School District

1392 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 15.3%

7. Greater Commonwealth Virtual District

467 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 12.6%

8. Martha's Vineyard Charter

33 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 12.1%

9. North Brookfield

102 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 10.8%

10. Winchendon

291 Students Enrolled in Grades 9-12, Dropout Rate - 10.3%