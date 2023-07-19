One of the absolute best things about growing up in Boston's north shore was the roast beef sandwiches.

Like, every time I visit family back east, it is a priority I have a beef. Be it Kelly's or a local mom and pop (which I prefer), I gotta have one.

Beef. Cheese. Sauce.

attachment-338022337_603513684999702_3618034518063483923_n loading...

I went to high school in Topsfield, MA (Masco), so when I came across a "one bite" beef review, I was pysched.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews are super popular on YouTube and the fact that Monte's (Lynn, MA) is his only 10 is just too close to home, bro.

I had no idea he had a beef review from Alex's in Topsfield, though.

Screen shot from One Bite on YouTube Screen shot from One Bite on YouTube loading...

Portnoy was nostalgic AF when he was doing the review outside of Alex's in March of 2023.

Some kids even came up to Portnoy and he was super cool to them.

I Had No Idea Barstool's Dave Portnoy Reviewed Roast Beef In Massachusetts

His review: 9.9

Davey Pageviews was lovin' those bites for sure as he is from Swampscott and loves the north shore.

"I'm gonna review the pizza next, it's probably trash", said Portnoy. HA!

Even though there are a lot of beef shops around Massachusetts, I don't think there is enough to make this a regular thing.

I hope you found this post fun and informative.