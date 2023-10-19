Loofahs On Cars In Massachusetts Are Sure To Shock Grandma

How can a little loofah shock grandma? I don't know, maybe it won't 😇. Let's get into the secret meaning on loofahs.

Halloween Loofahs, anyone?

attachment-Loofah2 loading...

On the way home from work today in the western part of Massachusetts was a SUV in a high school pick up line with two blue loofahs tied to the roof racks. I had never seen this before.

My first initial thought that it was some sort of school spirit display, boy was I wrong. What's the matter can't tie an upside down pineapple to the car?

Swingers!

The Loofah Code Origin; The Villages in Florida

Residents from the Florida retirement complex the Villages, which The Post reported on in 2009 as being a “wild retirees getaway,” have been caught on video displaying loofahs on their cars, allegedly to distinguish their swinging sexual styles. -nypost.com

The Upside Down Pineapple is so Passe

attachment-Pineapple loading...

An upside-down pineapple—worn on clothing or jewelry, pushed around in a shopping cart, etc.—is a subtle signal that someone is a swinger or looking for a swinger party. -menshealth.com

Some people even have them on their porch, or on their door, be it a hotel door or whatever.

Apparently this isn't a super new thing, but has seem some resurgence on TikTok as of late.

I will spare you a lame Austin Powers joke at this time. Grrrrrr, baby! 😂

So, Why A Pineapple?

The only thing I could find that was semi-related was this:

Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, triggers testosterone production which can elevate a man's sex drive. High levels of vitamin C and thiamine in pineapple provide a surge of energy to the body too, thus increasing sexual stamina. -fruitsandveggies.org

Monogamy certainly isn't for everyone, and as long as anyone isn't getting hurt, do you, I suppose!