Massachusetts is known to have some pretty wild drivers. Hey, we didn't earn the nickname 'Massholes' for no reason.

In reality, Massachusetts drivers aren't that bad. In fact, a study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner, LTD, found that Massachusetts is actually home to the second-best drivers in the country.

Despite that high ranking, Massachusetts drivers are certainly not perfect, and texting and driving is one of the most common offenses committed on the roadways. Since 2020, Massachusetts has had the "hands-free law" in place, which prohibits operators of motor vehicles from using any electronic device, including mobile telephones, unless the device is utilized in hands-free mode. Texting and driving is also illegal in 47 other states.

So knowing that texting and driving is dangerous AND illegal, you've got to wonder what was going through the mind of one Massachusetts man who is facing serious drug and weapons charges, all stemming from texting and driving.

World's Dumbest Criminal? Massachusetts Man Texting and Driving with Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Weapons in Car.

According to a release from Massachusetts State Police, in the early morning of May 1, 2024, Trooper Stelvio Neto, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Quinn Indio. The two Troopers were conducting traffic enforcement in Fall River as part of the Dartmouth Barracks midnight shift.

While observing traffic on Pleasant Street, Trooper Neto observed a Nissan SUV being driven by a man holding his phone in front of him illuminating his face in the darkness of the morning hours.