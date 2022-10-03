Being on the radio for a living, it behooves us radio guys to pronounce our words CORRECTLY. So, are you ready for another list? Come on, it makes for good water cooler fodder at work!

Here Are 10 Words We Massachusetts People Always Say Wrong Part II

1. Almonds.

For some reason people omit the "L".

It's ALL-MONDS, not AHH-MONDS.

2. Federal.

It's FED-ER-UHL, not FED-RUHL.

3. Mischievous.

Those darn kids!

It's MIS-CHI-VOUS, not MISS-CHEE-VE-OUS.

4. Across.

Maybe people are combining "across" and "crossed"?

It's AH-CROSS, not AH-CROSSED.

5. Candidate.

We love elections in this country!

It's CAN-DI-DATE, not CANNA-DATE.

6. Interpret.

It's IN-TER-PRET, not IN-TER-PERT.

7. Liabel.

Who is responsible for the crash?

It's LIE-A-BUL, not LIE-BEL.

8. Supposedly.

I hear this pronounced wrong all the time.

It's SUPP-OSE-ED-LY, not SUPP-OSE-UB-LY.

9. Masonry.

A tough job!

It's MASON-REE, not MASON-ARY.

10. Et Cetera.

It's ET-SETERAH, not EX-SETERAH.

