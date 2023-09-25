This Massachusetts Pizza Place Just Got Absurdly Famous
Pizza lovers should definitely be familiar with Barstool Sport's Dave Portnoy's Pizza reviews by now. Even if you're not a pizza fan, you've most likely scrolled past one of his videos.
One Bite Pizza Festival
The "One Bite" pizza festival took place over the weekend at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, NY. Over 35 pizzerias participated in this inaugural pizza lover smash hit.
Despite the rainy weather, Portnoy says 5000 people were in attendance for the all you eat event.
Monte's Pizza in Lynn, Massachusetts
Probably a premature "10" rating (his only 10, by the way) since Portnoy rated this Lynn pizza dive back in 2015 before his reviews really took off, nonetheless Monte's is no joke. This place is awesome and has been cranking out bomb bar pizza for decades.
I grew up in Lynn, my mother worked here in the '80s, my grandmother took me here once a week as kids. I adore this place and was stoked to see that it made the cut for the One Bite Pizza Festival.
Lynn English Hats and Amazing Pizza!
The next time you travel to Boston's north shore, stop over to Monte's Pizza on Eastern Avenue in Lynn.