Massachusetts is not known for its abundance of snakes, but there are two in particular that you do not want to mess with. The Timber Rattlesnake and Copperhead are venomous and they are found in Massachusetts.

Garter snakes (sometimes referred to as garden snakes) are very common in Massachusetts and a really no threat to humans although their bite can cause some annoyances. There always seems to be one tucked in the crease of the gasket in bottom of my garage door.

Garter Snake (Non Venomous)

Richard Hairston Facebook Richard Hairston Facebook loading...

While they are not technically poisonous, garter snake bites can cause minor swelling and itching in humans, and some people have shown allergic reactions in the past, though it is rare.

Alert: Snake Found In Massachusetts Has Lethal Bite

When one thinks of rattlesnakes they might think of the southwest, but they are here in the Northeast part of the country including Massachusetts. They are considered endangered, so harming them and/or killing them is illegal. They are rare and they probably don't want anything to do with humans, but if you mess with them they might bite you and that bite has enough venom to kill you.

Timber Rattlesnake

Venomous, the timber rattlesnake is extremely rare and localized. It has a heavy body, a triangular head, a slitted, cat-like pupil, and a rattle that it uses to warn potential predators. It prefers rocky, forested areas -tufts.edu

Justin Doll Facebook Justin Doll Facebook loading...

Northern Copperhead

Venomous, the northern copperhead is extremely rare to encounter. It has a thick, heavy body, with keeled scales, a triangular head, and a thin, cat-like pupil. Its brown and orange body is well-camouflaged against the forest floor.

Erik Thompson Erik Thompson loading...

These two snakes found in Massachusetts are rare and endangered, but they pack enough punch with their bite in which medical attention is needed right away.

Snake types can be confusing

attachment-identifying-snakes-ma loading...

information courtesy of vet.tufts.edu