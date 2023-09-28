Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Cosette

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Cosette. This beautiful girl is a sweet, energetic 4-year-old mixed breed pup who is looking for a place to call her own. Some of Cosette’s favorite activities include meeting new people, going for walks, and getting her kicks out by romping around the pen at the shelter.

Shelter staff say Cosette enjoys an active lifestyle and prefers not to be a couch potato. She’d much rather be outside hiking, running, jogging, or walking. When Cosette meets new people, she can be a bit jumpy, but the kennel staff is working hard to teach her that all four feet should remain on the floor. Due to this, a home with children aged 12 years or older will be required.

Cosette is not housetrained, but is working diligently with staff at Berkshire Humane and will need an adopter willing to continue this training in her new home. Cosette unfortunately does not enjoy the companionship of other dogs and will need to be the queen of her castle. However, she could possibly live with a dog-savvy cat.

If you think Cosette may be the lovable squish you’ve been searching for, then look no further and call the kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn how to meet her!