Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape.

From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape Cod and the islands, the variety of areas to live in is remarkable. Along with that variety of areas comes a wide and diverse real estate market, where not only the landscape, but the cost of living can fluctuate dramatically. A home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts could be a fraction of the price of a similar home in the greater Boston area. In other words, location, location, location.

In between Boston and the Berkshires, there are some unique properties in western Massachusetts that will blow your mind, including this unique property in Leverett, Massachusetts. Formerly owned by the late Yankee Candle Company founder, Juggler Meadow is a compound unlike any other.

Listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr with The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Juggler Meadow is an extraordinary, newly relisted estate that represents a rare opportunity for the individual buyer seeking a remarkable legacy property or the corporate entity looking for a premier retreat or upscale function space.

It features a massive 120,000 sqft. of astonishing living space in eight structures spread out over 60 tranquil, park-like acres in the heart of Western MA. There are a total of 16 bedrooms, five in the main house, along with a world-class, 50,000 sqft. Spa, four tennis courts, two car barns, 9-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park, full-size auditorium, stage equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, several guest houses, and more.

According to the listing, no expense was spared in the design and building of this compound, which features the highest quality craftsmanship and the finest materials sourced from all over the world. This exquisitely private, expansive compound offers every conceivable amenity and presents boundless opportunities for the discerning buyer.

All this can be yours for a cool $23 million.

