New MA Gun Law Changes Drinking While Hunting

Not everyone drinks alcohol and not everyone drinks alcohol while hunting in Massachusetts; but if you do, more definitive laws will be in place if bill HD.4420 is signed into law.

I took my firearms safety course on Saturday and the instructor talked a lot about the new gun bill in Massachusetts called HD.4420. It passed in the House of Representatives in October, however it was rejected by the Senate and a new version awaits its fate.

As is any bill, there is a lot in it. The cracking down on "ghost guns" is a major part of this bill. The term ghost gun refers to untraceable guns or unregistered guns. More serialized parts to guns may alleviate this says some elected officials.

Another part of the bill would require more definitive reason for why you're applying for an LTC in Massachusetts. This is an overstep in the minds of many and was recently ruled against in NY state by the Supreme Court.

New MA Gun Law Will Change Drinking While Hunting

There is no law preventing LTC holders in Massachusetts from drinking alcohol and carrying a gun. Being intoxicated? That's a different story.

There is no law currently prohibiting you from drinking alcohol and hunting, but a legal limit of .08 would be implemented...

The new law puts in place a line for intoxication at .08 BAC where before it was the officer's discretion. This is actually a good thing. -Tom Nadolny (certified firearms instructor in MA).

Intoxicated Firearm Carry Sections 21, 22, 195 Aligns standards for intoxication while hunting and carrying a firearm with OUI (0.08% BAC standard). Increases and aligns penalties for both crimes. -HD.4420