Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

Massachusetts is home to many independent retailers, from book stores to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, corporations also have their place in Massachusetts.

2023 was a tough year for many folks across the nation and locally right here in Massachusetts. Consumers everywhere felt the wrath of high costs and supply shortages. Retailers and manufacturers, both corporate and locally owned, felt the crunch as well, in addition to increasing online competition. Some big names struggled to survive 2023 and many did not make it.

Walgreens Pharmacy Announces the Closure of More Massachusetts Stores

Due to a "mixture of factors" Walgreens has announced the closure of another Massachusetts location, this time in North Adams. The announcement comes just days after the closure of another store in Roxbury, Massachusetts on January 31. In the past 18 months, the chain has closed a separate location in Roxbury, along with Hyde Park, Mattapan.

In a statement to The Berkshire Eagle regarding the North Adams closure, a spokesperson said the following:

"Walgreens is in the process of creating the right network of stores in the right locations...When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons"