Here are the Top 3 Least Crowded Towns in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is an attraction haven. Between all of our cultural and historical exhibits like the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, The House of Seven Gables in Salem, and everything in between you can fill up a few weeks exploring museums and cultural hot spots in the Baystate. Sports enthusiasts can take in a Red Sox game at historical Fenway Park in Boston or absorb some history at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Naturally, the New England fall foliage is a must-see for tourists. Two popular attractions that automatically come to my mind when talking about fall are Mount Greylock in the Berkshires and the Mohawk Trail/Hairpin Turn in North Adams which is also in the Berkshires.

With all of these aforementioned attractions that Massachusetts has to offer it goes without saying that these locations can and do get crowded at times. If you are looking for areas in Massachusetts that are less crowded, The Travel recently released an article entitled 10 Of The Least-Crowded Towns To Visit In Massachusetts To See Fall Foliage and we are focusing particularly on the top three.

Greenfield grabs the third spot as being the least crowded Massachusetts town, particularly during fall foliage season. Here's an excerpt from The Travel regarding their take on Greenfield.

Greenfield's historic Main Street, lined with shops, cafes, and restaurants, provides quaint small-town charm, while the Green River's blazing waterfront makes a picturesque spot for fall reflection views.

The Travel puts Ashfield in the second spot with this summary of the Franklin County town.

Ashfield is another one of the less-crowded towns in Massachusetts in the fall; its rural landscape, dotted with farms, historic homes, valleys, and rolling hills, makes it a quintessential New England destination for travelers to immerse themselves in autumn's charm away from tourist hotspots.

Located in Northern Berkshire County, Williamstown tops the list as the least crowded Massachusetts town during falls which personally surprises me a little since Williams College is right in the center of town. Let's see what The Travel had to say.

Williamstown delivers a trifecta of natural splendor, small-town New England charm, and cultural attractions in northwest Massachusetts.

While all of this is true, The Travel didn't specifically say in the write-up that WIlliamstown isn't crowded in the fall. Then again, if you compare Williamstown to Boston or Cape Cod, there's no doubt that the breathtaking town is less crowded. What do you think, did The Travel get it right? What would your list look like? Here are the other Massachusetts towns that made the list.

#4 - Easthampton

#5 - Westfield

#6 - Hadley

#7 - Amherst

#8 - Northampton

#9 - Stockbridge

#10 - Lenox

