It's finally October, the "Halloween" month, everybody's favorite time of year for all things spooky, creepy, scary, and downright TERRIFYING! I thought it would be fun to do something concerning our favorite undead creatures...zombies.

Zombies have been growing steadily in popularity ever since George Romero broke through to the mainstream with the 1968 horror classic "Night of the Living Dead". Romero never looked back (and neither have we).

That film spawned a number of sequels, not to mention offshoots, tributes, and ripoffs. Then the popular zombie genre moved to television with the VERY popular show "The Walking Dead". The show is so popular in fact that it has produced SIX spinoffs of its own.

The online experts at finding local lawn care professions in your area, Lawn Love, thought it would be fun to look at which U.S. cities would fare best at surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Lawn Love compared the 200 biggest American cities across 5 zombie survival categories: Vulnerability, Mobility, Protection, Hideouts, and Supplies. 30 total metrics were looked at including "bunker" access, population density, the number of supermarkets and hunting gear stores, etc.

Sadly, I have bad news for zombie fans residing in the Commonwealth. Massachusetts has two of the worst cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse. First, let's take a look at 2023's Top 10 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse, according to Lawn Love:

Houston, TX New York, NY San Antonio, TX Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA Austin, TX San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV Chicago, IL Orlando, FL

Now let's take a look at 2023's Top 5 Worst Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse:

Miramar, FL Jackson, MS North Las Vegas, NV Paterson, NJ Pembroke Pines, FL

Okay, I think we're ready for the two cities in Massachusetts that are going to be in big trouble when that zombie insurrection hits. Worcester is the 49th worst city to be in during a zombie apocalypse and Springfield lands on the list at #64.

It's all in fun of course. Take a look at the full rankings by visiting Lawn Love's website and reading the full report here.

