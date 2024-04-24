Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Osira

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Osira, a sweet but shy 3-year-old mixed breed bunny. Osira is a stunning girl who was brought to the shelter because her owner didn’t have time for her.

Osira has done wonderfully in her time at the Berkshire Humane Society. She is coming out of her shell and eagerly greets those who stop by her enclosures and she’s working on her litter box training. Osira enjoys nose “scritches” and gentle pets. She would do well with another rabbit as a companion, as rabbits are social creatures and do well in pairs or groups.

Osira is looking for a calm, quiet adopter who is willing to spend the time socializing her and providing her with all the love and care she needs. Rabbits do require more time and care than people realize, as they are very active animals that need exercise, toys, grooming, and most of all, attention.

loading...

Osira has been patiently waiting for new home since February 7th. If you have the perfect home she’s looking for and would like to learn more about her, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society small animal staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124