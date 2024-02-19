Massachusetts City Named Most Rat Infested City in the U.S.

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From sandy, sprawling Cape Cod beaches, to the stunning Boston city skyline, all the way to the beautiful, lush mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts really has it all.

Massachusetts also has a great overall quality of life. It consistently finds itself featured on lists of the best places the live, the best small towns, and even the safest cities, so there is plenty to brag about. The Bay State also has some pretty decent weather. Yes, can winters seem to drag on and be a little brutal at times, sure, but we don't contend with the extreme weather that occurs in so many other parts of the country.

What we do content with is wildlife. Some of the animals that can be found in Massachusetts are majestic creatures that inhabit the vast amount of green space and some animals, well some are not quite as welcomed. Especially when it comes to rodents, specifically rats.

Extermination company Orkin releases an annual list of the "rattiest" cities in the United States and in 2023, one Massachusetts city made the list.

To determine their results, Orkin looked at the number of new rodent treatments in both residential and commercial properties in metro areas performed over a period of 12 months, specifically from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023.

For the ninth consecutive year, Chicago, Illinois topped the list of rattiest cities. Less we in Massachusetts pass judgment, one of our fair cities was not far behind.

Boston, Massachusetts Named 13th Most Rat-Infested City in the U.S.

Orkin says that Massachusetts' capital city of Boston is the 13th "rattiest" city in the country. While that's not great news, what is good news is that we didn't move up at all in the list. Boston was 13th last year as well.