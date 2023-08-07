Spirit Halloween Finally Coming Back To Pittsfield, MA

Spirit Halloween is coming back to Pittsfield. The Halloween pop up retailer has been absent from Berkshire County for two or three years now.

I say this like it's breaking news but I really think people like this place.

Spirit Halloween usually occupies vacant stores that they can affordably rent for a few months out of the year to capitalize on the Halloween craze.

I happen to be driving down Dalton Avenue the other day when the orange signage caught my attention inside the plaza where Big Lots! is.

Spirit Halloween will open soon in the former Goodwill location.

Spirit Halloween specialty retail stores are the most comprehensive one-stop destination for everything shoppers can imagine for Halloween. Through the vast merchandise assortment and memorable visual presentation, Spirit stores provide a truly impressive, unique and unforgettable shopping experience.

In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, the locations offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens and adults. A broad assortment of Décor and party goods complete the Halloween story. A large portion of the selection is exclusive merchandise found only at Spirit Halloween. -Spirit Halloween on Facebook.

If you want a brick and mortar Halloween costume store, Spirit Halloween is definitely the place go.

I was happy to see it back in Pittsfield for 2023.