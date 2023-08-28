Springfield Man Arrested, Charged With Trafficking Heroin And Cocaine In North Adams

On Thursday, August 24th, Antonio Laboy of Springfield, Massachusetts was arrested during a traffic stop by the North Adams Police Department involving two vehicles.

The traffic stop was made on the grounds of an active investigation into drug trafficking in North County. The stops occurred on Church Street in North Adams, shortly after the vehicles crossed from Adams into North Adams.

Laboy was a passenger in one of the vehicles at the time of the stop.

Laboy is an alleged drug trafficker who has been traveling back and forth to Berkshire County from Springfield Massachusetts. The vehicles involved contained:

Plastic bags containing approximately 473 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine.

Approximately 290 bags worth of suspected heroin

One Crack pipe

One small piece of rock like substance

$1948 in cash

One black iPhone and one black TracFone

Subsequently a search was conducted at a North Adams apartment connected to Laboy which yielded an additional 130 bags of heroin.

On Monday, August 28, Laboy was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court. He was charged with:

Trafficking in 36 Grams or more, less than 100 grams of heroin

Trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

The Commonwealth requested that Laboy’s bail be revoked on a current pending Pittsfield Superior Court case and that he be held on $250,000 cash bail. The judge granted the Commonwealth’s request to revoke bail on his pending case and issued $100,000 cash bail on the new charges.

District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue commended the North Adams Police Department and partner law enforcement agencies for their investigatory work. He also noted that since his tenure there have been three arrests, leading to charges, of individuals allegedly trafficking drugs between Springfield and Northern Berkshire County.

Information courtesy of the office of The Berkshire County DA.