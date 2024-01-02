The Most Dangerous Hour To Drive In Massachusetts

Car crashes can be horrific and even more profound, fatal. The CDC says that 100 fatal car accidents happen every day in the U.S. There are certain days and times where traffic collisions are the most fatal in your respective state.

A study was done recently to determine the most dangerous months and times to drive in the country.

The most dangerous sixty minutes to drive in state of Massachusetts is between 6:00 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.

What factors go into this?

Congestion.

Drunk Drivers.

Geographical location.

Weather.

Low visibility at night, glaring headlights, more cars on the road, and a higher number of drunk drivers. In some states, regional geography and weather also contribute to dangerous road conditions, including hills and mountains, rain, snow, and strong winds. -visualcapitalist.com

Massachusetts 6:00 p.m. - 6:59 p.m. is considered the most dangerous

You'd think that all states would have times the same as Massachusetts, but that is not the case.

Rhode Island 9:00 p.m. - 9:59 p.m. is considered the most dangerous

Connecticut 7:00 p.m. - 7:59 p.m. is considered the most dangerous

New Hampshire 2:00 p.m. - 2:59 p.m. is considered the most dangerous

Maine 4:00 p.m. - 4:59 p.m. is considered the most dangerous

Vermont 5:00 p.m. - 5:59 p.m. is considered the most dangerous

The states to the north seem to have a later dangerous time when it comes to fatal car crashes, whereas the north has an earlier time. June, July, August, and September are the months with the most fatal crashes with September being the highest in the U.S.

