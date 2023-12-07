Two Hair Pin Turns In MA & NY Need Your Undivided Attention

There is no doubt Massachusetts residents are in agreement regarding the popular hairpin turn on Route 2 in North Adams as it is deemed as a beloved scenic destination and drive by that offers panoramic views. The aerial view of this road proves it in more ways than one!

attachment-Rt 2-Hair Pin Turn-Aerial loading...

It is a portion of the popular Mohawk trail which spans about 63 miles from start to finish and is known both locally and nationally for some great views that drivers encounter. The scenic road covers the entire length of the Massachusetts northern tier from New York state's Taconic Trail and ends in Boston near the Commons.

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

One of the highlights and mandatory stop-overs during your trek to and from North Adams winding road is The Golden Eagle Restaurant which was originally built in 1914, and is one of the oldest sites on the Mohawk Trail. For over one hundred years it has offered refreshments and superb dining to those driving through.

Cities with the Most Accidents Shutterstock loading...

However, some major mishaps have occurred in this vicinity as two big rig trucks crashed into the building within ten weeks of each other back in 1958, which resulted in the restaurant to be rebuilt behind a recess in the mountain. The building now has two stories and a gift shop and you will be treated to a breath taking view of the northern Berkshires and beyond.

Believe_In_Me Believe_In_Me loading...

Plus, many drivers just do NOT obey the proper speed limits which would result in a slew of accidents since it's inception. It's an area where you can easily lose control which results in tragic circumstances. It is also not recommended to take this route during inclement weather as Mother Nature wreaks havoc especially during the winter months.

attachment-US-44-NY-55-Hairpin-Turn-at-Mohonk loading...

New York's Hudson Valley is Another location where there is a notorious hair pin turn and take it from me, I've had some close calls ascending and descending on routes 44 and 55 heading to and from Poughkeepsie. The dangerous stretch of road is situated in The Mohonk Mountain area in the town of Gardiner.

car under the snow ´ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¼ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¬ ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¡ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂºÃÂÃÂ loading...

My scary experience on that stretch of road occurred during a snow and ice storm en route to Kerhonkson back in 1988. After pleading to take my afternoon air shift off because of the impending weather, the request was denied, I thought my Mercury Topaz would have been missing with me in the vehicle. I took it slowly, but got stuck while trying to ascend and almost fish tailed near the guard rail and rocks. After 10 minutes, I powered the car and made it up the steep hill. A one hour trip took double the time, but I lived to tell about it as my arrival to the Granite Hotel (which is now closed) was nerve wracking.

Let's say I would have NEVER made this bone headed move as this driver in one word was "STUPID" with a capital S.

(Video courtesy of www.dailymotion.com and www.youtube.com)

This imbecile was lucky to come out of this alive. The Ford Focus sustained massive damage. It just goes to show you the irresponsibility some people exhibit while behind the wheel. Hopefully. authorities threw the book at him due to this inconsiderate move that endangered other motorists in a dangerous stretch of road.

Yellow CAUTION tape barring entrance with added grain and grooming tone HunterKitty loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Exercise the highest amount of auction when you have to drive during a precarious predicament. It could save your life!