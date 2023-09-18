If you partied through the 1980's, you may have seen this legendary hair metal band from Los Angeles called Quiet Riot.

With massive hits like their cover of Slade's "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Mama, Weer Crazy Now".

The eighties were forty years ago and nostalgia is as popular as ever. Bands like Guns N' Roses are doing stadium tours and others like Bruce Springsteen, B-52's, Duran Duran are touring as well.

This Legendary '80s Hair Metal Band To Play Small Western Massachusetts Venue In October...

Quiet Riot!

The Stationery Factory on October 14

63 Flansburg Ave in Dalton, MA

Legendary bassist and Metal Health founding member RUDY SARZO has returned QUIET RIOT after almost a 20 year absence. As per the wishes of Frankie Banali who passed away in 2020, and the Banali estate QUIET RIOT continues its historic journey in 2022. The lineup is composed of QUIET RIOT guitarist ALEX GROSSI, vocalist JIZZY PEARL and is now joined by Type O Negative drummer JOHNNY KELLY. -eventbrite.com