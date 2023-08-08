This Massachusetts Business Woman is the Wealthiest Woman in New England

Massachusetts is one of the best states to live in the U.S. The small but heavily populated New England state is famous for its stunning and varying landscapes from beaches to mountains, its rich history, world-renowned colleges, and some pretty spectacular sports teams.

In addition to all its offerings, Massachusetts is also a great place to live based on its quality of life. Massachusetts is home to some of the best public education in the country and has one of the highest median incomes and one of the highest GDP per capita in the nation. Several media outlets, including wisevoter.com, rank Massachusetts as the second wealthiest state in the country, behind only New York state

Massachusetts residents might hold an annual median income of just under $89,026, according to census.gov, but there are plenty of Bay State residents that take home far more than that. Like WAY more than that.

According to Forbes Magazine, as of January 2023, there were 22 billionaires, yes, billion with a B, residing in Massachusetts. For perspective, there are 720 billionaires living in the United States and about 7,200 worldwide.

Who is The Wealthiest Person Living in Massachusetts?

Abigail Johnson is the wealthiest person in Massachusetts. A full-time resident of Milton, Massachusetts, Johnson is the CEO of Fidelity Investments, a post she had held since 2014. Forbes Magazine estimates her net worth at around $20.1 billion dollars, which is nearly double the net worth of the second wealthiest person in Massachusetts, which happens to be Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, who is estimated to be worth $10.6 billion.