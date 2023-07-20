Massachusetts is full of some bizarre names for towns and others for destinations that might not exactly be considered the most common in other states throughout the U.S. One particular destination has a name so odd, it sounds like a unique phrase that a well known character from one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of pop culture might utter.

'The Simpsons' is one of the most groundbreaking TV shows in history. Of course, the center of the show tends to focus on the man of the Simpsons household, Homer Simpson. However, Homer has a very unique neighbor by the name of Ned Flanders. If you were to ever quote Ned Flanders, there is no doubt what character in the history of all of television that you are quoting.

Some common phrases that Ned Flanders typically uses in his dialogue are things like:

Okily dokily!

Hidely-Ho, Neighborinos!

Toodily-Doo!

What can I ding-dong diddily-do for ya?

That being said, it's the very first thing that came to mind when this Massachusetts name was recently listed as 'Ding Dong: The Definitive List of the Oddest, Strangest, and Downright Filthy Names in Every State.'

In the Hamden County, there is a hamlet which is known as Dingley Dell. It's a large conservation area that also contains several hiking trails, according to Wikiloc. It also sounds like a place that Ned Flanders would be excited to visit, just based on its name, alone.

Dingley Dell

If you venture to Dingley Dell, it will take you through Brimfield State Forest, where its hiking trails are located. If you're not into hiking, then perhaps it may not seem like the sexiest of areas to travel to during the Summer months, but it does sound like the type of phrasing you might hear come from the next door neighbor of the Simpsons. Perhaps Flanders would use it as a celebration term. Like, if Homer said something that Flanders liked, then he'd reply, "Well, Dingley Dell, neighbor!"

Maybe Flanders would make a trip there. I mean, it's only about 20 miles east of Springfield. The assumption there is that Springfield, MA would be the home of 'The Simpsons', despite never actually revealing where their home of Springfield actually is.

