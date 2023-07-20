As of July 20th (on the day of my birthday) a popular fast food chain has opened it's doors at two upstate New York locations and Berkshire residents can head over to satisfy their craving as they have to head east towards Chicopee to enjoy this fine fare. Now there is an alternative and it's a little bit closer: just head west on I-90.

Customers waited on line since the wee hours to be the first patrons of the new Chick-Fil-A location in Clifton Park just north of Albany. They are located just off exit 9 of The Adirondack Northway. Owner and Operator Scott Payne reiterated that people should have the exciting and unforgettable experience while dining at the new eatery. The demand for this restaurant also opened the doors to a second location in The Capital region and they also saw a massive crowd prior to it's 6:30 AM opening.

You can also stop by the route 4 location in the hamlet of Defreestville (just outside of Renssalear) as this move was set up to avoid congestion which has already been experienced by many loyal and true customers. A Chick-fil-A spokeswoman said both restaurants will have team members greeting customers in the dual-lane drive-thru windows, taking orders on tablets and facilitating payment to speed up visits. The North Greenbush restaurant is locally owned and operated by Will Potts.

If your travels take you to Clifton Park, here are some tips to avoid being stuck in traffic this weekend: New York State Police ,Clifton Park & Halfmoon EMS suggest if you are arriving from the I-87 Exit 9 Southbound direction, drivers should either turn left onto Clifton Country Road or continue and turn left onto Moe Road. Afterwards, drivers should turn and take another left onto the back side of Clifton Park Center Road (near Homewood Suites) and continue around to Chick-fil-A.

If you are coming from the I-87 Exit 8A Northbound direction, take a left onto Grooms Road and a right onto Moe Road. Then take a right onto Clifton Park Center Road to loop around the back of the Clifton Park Center Mall. If coming from Route 9, you can take Sitterly Road over to Clifton Park Center Road.

Chick-Fil-A is open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 10pm. keep in mind ALL locations are CLOSED on Sundays, so plan accordingly and two more words: "Buon Apetit!"

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of WTEN-TV and The Daily Gazette)

(Featured image photo courtesy of Dave Moore)

(Photo images courtesy of Anthony "Tony", www.facebook.com and Penn Live)