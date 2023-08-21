This Town Has The Highest Property Tax Rate In Massachusetts

What dictates where you will decide to buy in Massachusetts?

Employment? Land? Schools? Crime rate? Tax rate?

For the purpose of this post, though, we'll talk property tax rates. You know, the little extra you pay in your mortgage each month, or maybe your property is paid off and you get the quarterly bill.

Your actual tax bill can fluctuate a bit depending on the value of your home and of course, the tax rate.

This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate

Longmeadow.

Massachusetts communities that pay the highest effective property tax rates are Longmeadow ($24.64 per $1,000), Wendell ($23.24/$1,000) and Greenfield ($22.32/$1,000). -

Why Is The Property Tax So High In Longmeadow?

A major reason why Longmeadow is the perennial leader in tax rate in Massachusetts is the lack of appreciation in real estate property values as compared to the eastern part of the state. Perhaps the construction of the East - West rail system from Springfield to Boston as championed by Senator Eric Lesser would increase the demand for housing in Western Massachusetts and increase Longmeadow's property values. -longmeadowbuzz

What Town Has The Lowest Tax Rate In Massachusetts?

Chilmark. (On Martha's Vineyard).

Boasting a rate of $2.82 per $1,000.

Hancock( Berkshire County) is very low as well, at $3.00 per $1000.

This post is about Massachusetts' highest tax rate which doesn't necessarily equate to the highest tax bill.

The combination of your city or town's tax rate and your home's actual value will determine what you pay. Some of you reading this might have just exclaimed, "Yeah, no kidding".