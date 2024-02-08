Top Pizza Chain to Avoid Has 6 Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts folks all around the state will be celebrating National Pizza Day this Friday, Feb. 9. From locally-owned pizza shops to well-known chains, pizza fans throughout the state will be enjoying their taste of heaven.

Massachusetts Knows That Not All Pizza is Created Equal

Of course, not all Pizza is created equal although I can honestly say when it comes to pizza I'll still try it no matter how bad it may be. While there are many great-tasting pizza companies available to choose from, there are a few you may want to stay away from as the quality isn't quite up to snuff.

Which Pizza Places Should Be Avoided on National Pizza Day?

24/7 Wall St. recently published a list of pizza chains to avoid this National Pizza Day. Let's take a look at the top three.

Little Caesars comes in at #3 for pizza places to avoid. According to 24/7 Wall Street, the common criticism regarding Little Caesars pizza is low-quality ingredients. The upside is Little Caesars has low prices but then again do you want to pay any amount for subpar quality? Little Caesars has 12 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Springfield

Chicopee,

Webster,

Worcester (2)

Lowell

Roslindale

Lynn

Lawrence

Fall River

New Bedford

Haverhill

CiCi's comes in at #2 for pizza places to avoid. According to 24/7 Wall Street, the common criticism regarding CiCi's pizza is its lack of freshness, flavorless sauce, and off-putting cheese consistency. CiCi's doesn't have any locations in Massachusetts.

Chuck E. Cheese takes the top spot for pizza places to avoid. According to 24/7 Wall Street, the common criticism regarding Chuck E. Cheese's pizza is its unappetizing cheese, toppings that lack quality, cardboard-like crust, and high prices. Chuck E. Cheese has six locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Worcester

Attleboro

Everett

Lowell

Methuen

North Dartmouth

What do you think? Do you agree with these rankings? I would honestly try them all if there were locations close to where I live. Is Chuck E. Cheese really the worst pizza that you should avoid? You can check out the complete list and methodology by going here.

