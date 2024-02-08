Heads up, Massachusetts residents. If you purchased certain types of cheese, yogurt, sour cream, or other dairy products recently, then you should know about a recall that's been announced over potential, possibly severe, health risks.

Get our free mobile app

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, over fifty dairy products, sold at more than 600 Walmart locations across the country, have been recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the FDA, Rizo-López Foods, Inc., is voluntarily recalling 58 of its dairy products due to potential listeria contamination. The interesting thing is that this listeria outbreak may have been going on for a while. According to the FDA's website:

Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, Rizo-Lopez Foods may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

The recalled products, including cheese, sour cream, and yogurt, were distributed nationwide to numerous supermarkets, grocery stores, and deli counters. Plus, products were also sold at Walmart and Sam's Club stores across the country.

There are several recalled products and they are under many different brand names. To see all the products, PR Newswire has graciously compiled a full list here. Folks should check their ice boxes for any products on the list and dispose of them.

For more on the story (which appears to be still developing), visit the FDA's website here.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff