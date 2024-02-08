Massive Retailer Closing 2 More Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts experienced many changes in the retail business last year mainly the closures of brick and mortar stores. Mainstays including Christmas Tree Shops and Bed Bath and Beyond completely went out of business while Rite Aid and Walgreens had to close locations throughout Massachusetts. These closures occurred for a variety of reasons including changes in buying habits (online shopping), dynamics in the local market, and underperformance for example.

Massachusetts is Set to Undergo More Closures Soon

One retail business that is continuing to shut down locations in Massachusetts in 2024 is Walgreens. Walgreens recently shut down its sole location in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood much to the dismay of local citizens. Now, two more locations in Massachusetts will be closing soon including the following:

North Adams - 50 Lincoln Street - Closing Feb. 22

Westfield - 78 Main Street - Closing Feb. 26

Customers and Patients of These Current Massachusetts Locations Will Automatically Have their prescriptions and Files Transferred to the Next Nearest Walgreens Store

The North Adams store will transfer current customer prescriptions to the Williamstown store at 212 Main Street which is about a 10-minute drive from the North Adams location. The Westfield store will transfer all files to the 7 E Silver Street location, which is less than a mile away.

1-2 Day and Same Day Delivery for Eligible Prescriptions Are Also Options

Patients who can't make it to the nearest Walgreens location can inquire about 1-2 day or same-day prescription delivery options. The phone number for the North Adams location is (413) 663-52760. The phone number for the 78 Main Street, Westfield location is (413) 568-1929.

