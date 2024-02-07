Here’s the Worst-Run Big City in Massachusetts

Massachusetts cities have much to offer. If you look at the big three including Boston, Worcester, and Springfield you have options galore including sporting events, museums, live music, art galleries, and a plethora of winter events. But some cities are run better than others.

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub released the best and worst-run cities in America. The site compared the operating efficiency of 149 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. WalletHub constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 36 metrics grouped into six service categories, which was then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

What are the Best- and Worst- Run Big Cities in Massachusetts?

The three biggest cities in Massachusetts that were referenced earlier which include Boston, Worcester, and Springfield all landed on the list of 149. Worcester turned out to be the best-run big city in Massachusetts according to WalletHub as it ranks at #37. Boston ranks at #63 making it the second-best-run city in Massachusetts. Springfield ranks at #72 making it the worst-run big city in Massachusetts. Keep in mind that Springfield is still run better than 77 other cities across the country so that's still pretty decent.

Some More Details on Each Massachusetts City's Ranking:

Worcester - Quality of City Services (41), Total Budget Per Capita (45)

- Quality of City Services (41), Total Budget Per Capita (45) Boston - Quality of City Services (20), Total Budget Per Capita (99)

- Quality of City Services (20), Total Budget Per Capita (99) Springfield - Quality of Services (120), Total Budget Per Capita (51)

The best-run city in America according to the study is Nampa, ID. That city has a Quality of Services score of 34 and a Total Budget Per Capita score of 1. The worst-run city in America according to the study is San Francisco, CA. That city has a Quality of Services score of 12 and a Total Budget Per Capita score of 149. You can view all 149 city rankings and dive deeper into the methodology used by WalletHub by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine