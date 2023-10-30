‘Best In The North’, This Western Mass. BBQ Spot Is A Must Visit

We had dinner twice this week from Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company. This Pittsfield, MA barbecue restaurant is good for takeout or dine in and it's damn tasty to say the least.

You won't miss pitmaster Jeff with his signature black hat and gray beard in the back smelling smokey.

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Burnt Ends...

The pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and burnt ends are amazing. Literally, so good. Pair that with some mac n cheese, fries, or cole slaw, and you are good to go, my friend.

Old Man Jeff's on Peck's Rd. in Pittsfield, MA in The Berkshires.

Brisket...

Wings...

Ribs...

Reviews...

This is the best bbq I have had in years and I cannot believe it is in Pittsfield. I am so happy. Not only is the food great, but the service is friendly and fast.

I have spent the last two vacations in the Carolinas and went up to rated bbq. I have also searched in Texas. I say that Old Man Jeff's is as good or better than the ones I have tried. (Even my former local favorite in Troy, NY is not as good.)

What is the secret? Incredibly meaty ribs. They are thick with little fat and have a deep rich smoky flavor. The brisket is tender and also rich and smoky. Also the pulled pork and pulled chicken are flavorful. Roger/Yelp

Very good Q and excellent service! Highlights for us were the ribs (top notch), pulled pork and brisket!!! Mac was very good as well! Will def be back!!!

My fiancé and I tried the food and it was amazing! I got the Pittsfield poutine and he got the brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, peach baked beans, and Mac & cheese. For ten dollars the poutine was MASSIVE, I could only eat half! Small serving sizes definitely aren’t a problem here. We both throughly enjoyed all the food we ordered and the atmosphere of the restaurant. I would recommend trying all of it!