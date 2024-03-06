Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Norman

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Norman, who is featured as part of “Adopt a Rescue Guinea Pig” month. Norman is a handsome little 2-year-old dude who is at Berkshire Humane because his owner didn't have time for him. He's looking for an adopter willing to spoil him with all the love and attention he deserves.

Norman was initially timid upon his arrival at Berkshire Humane Society, but with continual handling and attention from staff and volunteers is coming out of his shell. He now greets visitors at the front of his enclosure and will "wheek" for attention.

If you have the time to provide Norman with the continual socialization he needs, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane animal staff today at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124