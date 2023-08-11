Isn't the goal of every child to ride in the front seat? It's just so boring sitting in the back!

Parenting a five and a seven year-old, these are some inquiries I have to deal with on a regular basis. "Dad, when can I ride in the front seat"?

Safety always comes first, however, and rightfully so. This may sound like a buzzkill to some kids, but it's a must.

Unfortunately for them, my children have a long way to go lol.

Mother turns around to her children on the back seat of car monkeybusinessimages loading...

So, Here's The Deal With Kids Riding In The Car

Question: What is the Child Passenger Safety law in Massachusetts?

Answer: All children riding in passenger motor vehicles must be in a federally-approved child passenger restraint that is properly fastened and secured until they are 8 years of age or over 57 inches tall. Children older than 8 years of age or taller than 57 inches must wear seat belts.

Question: When can my child ride in the front seat?

Answer: The back seat is the safest location for all children. It is recommended that once a child turns 13, they can ride in the front seat.

Some states may have varying rules but the information above is the law in Massachusetts.

They'll be 13 before they know it. Just tell 'em riding in the front seat is just not that fun, or make something else up!

I hope you found this post fun and informative. This information was courtesy of mass.gov