As we are ever so slightly inching our way towards warmer times in the Spring (believe it or not), Massachusetts residents are wanting to get out and explore. Of course, there is tons of exploring to do around the entire state during this time of year. And maybe one of those spots you will find yourself exploring is the tallest waterfall throughout the entire state, which happens to be located in western Massachusetts.

Sometimes you get to learn some awesome facts about your own state. This is something that some people living here for quite awhile had no clue about.

The travel publication 'Nothing Familiar' posted about this spot and they couldn't stop ranting and raving about how breathtaking the tallest waterfall in the Massachusetts is. They also posted some fun and not-so-fun facts about the waterfall and its location. But most importantly they said this:

Ready to be in awe of the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts?? Bash Bish Falls State Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the Berkshires!

Yep, Bash Bish Falls State Park is where you will find the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts.

The waterfall is roughly 80 feet high, which of course, makes it the tallest in the Bay State. The springs of Mt. Washington would be where all that water is coming from. However, 'Nothing Familiar' also points out that there have been 25 deaths from cliff jumpers making the leap into the shallow waters, so please be safe upon your visit there.

Bash Bish Falls are about 25 minutes southwest of Great Barrington, right next to the New York border. Given that parking on the Massachusetts side of Bash Bish Falls State Park, you will likely want to park on the New York side of the park so you can hike up to that point.

The waterfall at Bash Bish Falls is pretty popular when it comes to social media as well...

In the meantime, we'll continue to hope that the warmer temperatures of Spring get here (again) and stay here so we can enjoy awesome scenery at Bash Bish Falls State Park. It's just one more beautiful thing to check out on your next road trip in Massachusetts.

