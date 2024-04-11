America’s Worst Frozen Pizza Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

There's no question that Massachusetts folks love pizza. Case and point, Domino's Pizza has over 160 locations throughout the Bay State. Not to mention for many years in a row Papa Gino's was the official pizza of the New England Patriots. Massachusetts and pizza go hand and hand.

With our busy schedules at home and work sometimes you can't make a meal that takes up too much time so frozen pizza to the rescue. Popping a frozen pizza into the microwave or oven only takes a few minutes to cook and boom you're ready to go but know this, not all frozen pizza brands are created equal.

Which Frozen Pizza Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the six worst frozen pizza brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. However, you may want to think twice before buying any of these frozen pizzas. Then again you may love them in which case have at it.

Taking the #3 spot of worst frozen pizza brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Whole Foods 365. Made by Whole Foods Market, the biggest complaint about this frozen pizza brand is the low-quality crust, skimpy toppings, and pasty sauce. I have never had it before. Despite the rough reviews, I would still give it a try. A box of Whole Foods 365 frozen pizza costs approximately $5.29.

Tony's takes the #2 spot on the list. According to 24/7 Wall St. Tony's is a pioneer in the frozen pizza industry but it lacks quality. Complaints about Tony's include such adjectives as “watery,” “goopy,” “musty,” and “tasteless.” There were also complaints about the frozen pizza lacking cheese and containing subpar pepperoni. I remember loving Tony's when I was kid but that was a long time ago. The quality may have gone downhill over the years. If you're curious, you'll have to try it and judge for yourself. A box of Tony's frozen pizza costs approximately $3.72.

Totino's Party Pizza is the #1 worst frozen pizza brand to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. So, why does this iconic brand take the top spot? Well, there were a few complaints including the pizza tasting like styrofoam along with an alarmingly large amount of ingredients in the pizza, over 70. The other complaint was that the pizza has a lot of sodium. One serving contains 750mg. If you eat the entire pizza your sodium intake on the pizza alone would be 1,500 mg. This pizza used to fill the bill at my house for many years when I would have late-night karaoke parties and I loved it but considering how unhealthy it is, it may be time to move on to another option. A box of Totino's frozen party pizza costs approximately $1.97. Check out all six brands on the list by going here.

