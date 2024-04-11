Blinded By The Light After MA Residents Looked Up in the Sky

A total solar eclipse occurred above the U.S. on the afternoon of April 8th. Most Americans will be able to see it in some form, but some Massachusetts residents are now experiencing some eye related discomfort, even though they wore the required glasses. There are reports of people reporting some visionary problems, but you need not worry as those who have eye exams are NOT in danger of blindness.

This is why I watched all the coverage on TV as the three networks were in the realm of totality and kudos to my pals Steve Caporizzo, Lydia Kulbida and John Gray who gave us comprehensive coverage on the local front. I kept them company at home as the News 10 crew was out and about from Schroon Lake to Lake Placid. These locations were in the path of totality as the Albany based ABC affiliate did a fantastic job in giving us their perspective on a LOCAL level.

Unfortunately, Massachusetts did NOT fall into this realm of seeing this historical moment in the skies above, but some viewers did have to make an appointment with their eye doctor, just as a precaution as the eclipse can cause severe retinal damage which is irreversable in nature.

Recapping major highlights: The moon travelled along the path of totality in North America starting in northern Mexico. It's shadow passed into Texas a little before 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. By 3 pm Eastern Standard Time, the eclipse also covered portions of the Midwest and East Coast and touched southeast Canada before it moves back out to sea.

We'll end with a pair of musical selections featuring a # 1 song from Bonnie Tyler, although she doesn't mention the sun, it's a similar scenario! And this time, you'll get the LONG version and hopefully we can give this tune from 1983 a much-needed break! If you did NOT take proper precautions, this song proved to be the end result!

BOTTOM LINE: Hope you enjoyed the show from the skies above!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a solar eclipse outline provided by www.usatoday.com)