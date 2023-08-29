Who’s Gotta Remove Roadkill In Massachusetts? Sometimes You Have To…

When an animal gets hit by a car in Massachusetts, no matter the size, what happens?

Deer, raccoon, skunk, squirrel, or a dead turtle, who is daunted with the task of removing thus wildlife?

Deceased wildlife on private property is on the owner of said property.

Roadkill found on state roads or highways can be removed by MassDOT.

Your local animal control officer can be contacted if any roadkill is found on town or city property.

Some cities and towns will accept dead animals in your regular trash granted that is in a garbage bag.

What About Deer?

You've got to be on the lookout for wildlife, right? Like, all of the time. My buddy almost died in a car crash after striking a deer on the mass pike about twenty years ago. It was dark out, however, it forever changed him.

The state has done a nice job of posting warnings of certain animals who frequently cross heavily traveled roadways. It's scary, too. There have been many times where I've come very close to hitting a deer crossing the highway at 75 MPH.

If you do strike a deer, though, what do you do?

I'm not a hunter, so I have no personal interest in this, but I have always wondered this.

In Massachusetts, If You Hit and Kill A Deer, Can You Claim It/Take It Home?

You can.

The following information from the Massachusetts Environmental Police will guide you on what to do if you ever find yourself in this situation.

In the event a deer is killed by a motor vehicle collision, the operator (as long as they are a Massachusetts Resident) may claim and take into their possession the remains for salvage. Upon doing so, the person salvaging the deer must contact the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075. The accident should also be reported to the municipal police department or nearest State Police Barracks for logging purposes as well. The unprocessed deer must be presented within twenty-four (24) hours for tagging at either a Massachusetts Wildlife office or by the Massachusetts Environmental Police. I hope you found this post informative.