Mass. Statewide Ban Looming For Multiple Animals

The use of wild animals for human entertainment is a polarizing subject to say the least. In February, some legislation moved one step closer to reality where a statewide ban on wild animals in traveling circuses would exist.

An Act Relative to the Use of Elephants, Big Cats, Primates, Giraffes, and Bears in Traveling Exhibits and Shows ( S.2197/ S.2189/ H.3245), known as the “Circus Bill,” would prohibit the use of certain wild animals in circuses and traveling shows in the Commonwealth. It would not impact brick-and-mortar facilities.

The circus was a big deal here in western Massachusetts until the cries of animal rights activists got really loud. The town of Dalton used to host the Kelly Miller Circus every year until the late 2010's when things changed.

Massachusetts Cities That Have Banned Wild Animals in the Circus

World opinion on the use of wild animals in circuses has shifted precipitously in recent years against using animals in performances. Mexico banned the practice just last month, joining much of Europe and Central and South America in adding the law to the books. -berkshireeagle.com

Circus operators over the years have sworn that the animals are treated with respect, however numerous violations have proven otherwise. Traveling is hard on the animals, it's an unnatural life, and the tricks that they perform are frightening to them.

Some states in the U.S. have banned wild animals in the circus altogether; in Massachusetts 14 cities and town have banned animals in traveling circuses

Already, eight states and nearly 150 other localities in 37 states have passed various restrictions governing the use of wild animals in circuses and traveling shows — including fourteen Massachusetts municipalities: Amherst, Braintree, Cambridge, Mendon, Northampton, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Provincetown, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Topsfield, Weymouth, and Wilmington. -aldf.org

The super popular Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus stopped doing there thing in 2017 due to the overwhelming public outcry in defense of the animals, but in 2023 reopened with their non-animal version.

But, while some in the industry have evolved, there are others, like Shriner circuses, Carden Circus, Loomis Bros. Circus and Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, that continue to use wild animals. At many county and state fairs and festivals, tigers, lions, bears and sea lions are still forced to perform circus tricks. -humanesociety.org