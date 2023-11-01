Massachusetts Employees Excluded from Important Benefit in 2024

Similar to people in many states across the country, Massachusetts residents are faced with a number of struggles including food inflation, increasing heat costs, affordable housing and the list goes on. If you land a job that you like you want to hold on to it as long as possible, that is if your paycheck is enough to cover the cost of living. It's a nice perk and in most cases, an essential one when you learn of a pay increase. Next year minimum wage will be increasing in some states across the country.

The Minimum Wage will be Going up in 16 states in 2024 Including the Following:

As you can see, Massachusetts isn't due to get a minimum wage increase in 2024. The minimum wage in Massachusetts will stay at $15 per hour which is what it was raised to in January of 2023. According to an article published by MassLive, there was a push to get a minimum wage increase for Massachusetts in 2024. Here's what the article stated:

Although there have been bills pushing for an increase in Massachusetts, they have not been passed. The bills were opposed by the National Federation of Independent Business and the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, stating that businesses are already seeing high inflation and seeing their costs rise, State House News reported.

Whether you work in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, New Bedford, Berkshire County, and everywhere in between, if you are working a minimum wage job in Massachusetts you're going to have to wait a while before you see an increase in your paycheck.

