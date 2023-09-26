A Popular MA. Pharmacy To Shutter More Locations Across The U.S.

Lately it just seems like everything is closing. Earlier this year, we lost many stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and even some Walgreens locations. According to dailymail.co.uk, another popular chain which includes many locations in Massachusetts is coming to the end of a policy launched in 2021 which will see 300 stores closed each year - meaning 900 will be closed by 2024.

What popular chain is shuttering locations?

Look no other than CVS Pharmacy. Founded 60 years ago in Lowell, Massachusetts on May, 8 1963. Since then, more shoppers are turning to buying online in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and shoplifting has been an uptick ever since which is obviously a big problem when it comes to sales and for stores to survive from it.

According to a CVS spokesman:

'Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. 'Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.'

Customers nowadays are getting prescriptions filled online, retrieving personal care items through curbside pickup and visiting with doctors through telehealth. Which in my opinion is way better than standing in a long line at a pharmacy.

CEO Karen Lynch also said:

We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence.'

It is unclear as of right now which stores would be affected across Massachusetts including here in the Berkshires. Another store just over the border in Albany, New York, closed this week, though the chain did not say if this was part of their planned shuttering. The company did acknowledge however, that 'many factors' go into the decision to close a store, including the option for current employees to continue working for CVS.