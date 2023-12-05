No matter where you are in the U.S., whether it's Massachusetts or somewhere else, there's something about diners that give off the feeling of a classic dining experience. Perhaps it's the nostalgic retro feel. Or maybe it's the cozy local setting that seems familiar that puts you at ease. You might even be someone who is always in the mood for, what is most likely to be, some really good breakfast food. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a certain diner that is being called one of 'America's Best Classic Diners'.

The popular food publication known as 'Love Food' recently released its list of America's Best Classic Diners. They described the diners that made the list as "retro diners with bottomless charm". The pick they made for the spot they chose in Massachusetts is described perfectly by that phrase.

What Diner in Massachusetts is Among 'American's Best Classic Diners'?

About 10 miles west of Boston, you'll find a city called Natick. That is where you will find one of American's best classic diners at a spot known as Casey's Diner.

You can't go wrong with any diner that serves not only good breakfast, but is well known for serving up some amazing hot dogs. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the unique diner ranking among America's best classic diners:

Believed to be one of America’s oldest diners still in operation, Casey’s 10-stool dining car has been serving customers since 1922, although it began life as a horse-drawn wagon 32 years before that. It has a long wooden bar, classic diner stools, retro floor tiles, and a bun steamer that pre-dates the diner by around 30 years. People come to experience a slice of history and to try Casey’s famous steamed hot dogs – get yours 'all around,' with relish, onions, and mustard.

Casey's Diner also does pickup and delivery that can be ordered from their website. Check out their loaded menu at the link provided here.

So, if you're out on the eastern side of the state in Natick, and looking for a great diner, you now know that there happens to be one that is listed among America's best classic diners. You really can't go wrong with that experience.

